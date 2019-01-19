Share:

SIALKOT - As many as 25 percent of the women population could not become voters in Gujranwala Division’s all six Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts due some certain reasons.

Following the development, the government has decided to start issuance of CNICs to girl students at colleges and universities level. The major reason behind this non-registration of women in the voters’ lists is stated to be non-issuance of CNICs to the women, depriving 25 percent women of the voting right in this region.

The concerned officials added that as many as 1 million women were still to be registered in the voters lists because of having no CNICs in Gujranwala Division due to some certain reasons. Now, the government would send the special teams of NADRA and its mobile vans to the local all the women colleges and universities for issuing the CNICs to girl students(already having no CNIC) there under the supervision of District Education Officers (DEOs) and Assistant Education Officers (AEOs) as well in this region.

LHC bailiff’s team attacked, held hostage

As many as 17 accused, armed with hockey sticks and iron rods, attacked vehicles - Toyota van and a car - of a bailiff of the Lahore High Court (LHC) and damaged it near village Kamalpur-Motra, Daska tehsil here on Friday.

According to FIR( 45/2019) lodged at the Motra Police, the bailiff had reached the village on the order of the Lahore High Court (LHC) to recover as many as 36 male and female labourers, illegally detained at a local bricks kiln by its owner Zulfiqar alias Bhutto in village Kamalpur-Motra Daska tehsil here.

The FIR added that when the LHC bailiff raided the said brick kiln, as many as 17 accused, led by main accused owner Zulfiqar alias Bhutto, attacked the bailiff.

The accused badly damaged LHC bailiff’s two vehicles, including a Toyota Van (JGA- 5557) and a car (LEA- 8222) with wooden sticks and iron roads.

The accused also made the bailiff officials hostage.

Later, the local police were called in, which rescued the hostages.

The Motra Police have registered a case under sections 148, 149, 186, 353 and 440 PPC against 17 accused (including Zulfiqar alias Bhutto, Shehbaz alias Goga, Hamza, Shehbaz Ali, Muhammad Afzal, Nouman Afzal and Iftikhar Ali) with no arrest.

Police said that the further investigation is underway in this regard.

60 SHEEP STOLEN

Some unidentified known accused took away as many as 60 sheep from the haveli of a local farmer Muhammad Usman in village Wadala Sindhuan-Satrah, Daska tehsil the other night. Police have registered a case with no clue or arrest, in this regard.