KANDHKOT - Kashmore Senior Superintendent of Police Syed Haidar Raza Friday promoted 28 constables to head constables by fixing badges during a ceremony held at police head quarter Kandhkot.

According to details, a ceremony was held at SSP office Kandhkot which was attended by all DSPs, SHOs, and other senior officials.

Police spokesman Nadar Ali Channa told The Nation that earlier a DPC Departmental Promotion Committee was held. Deputy Superintendent of police city and other senior officials after reviewing progress of individual and service sheets approved promotions of 28 constables.