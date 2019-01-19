Share:

Management and Professional Development Department (MPPD) Punjab arranged the passing out of 22nd PSMG course on Friday. According to a press release, 40 officers from different departments have passed this course. Addressing the ceremony, Secretary MPDD, Dr Asmat hoped that these officers would prove an asset for the government. She urged them to work hard and use their capabilities to serve the people. Dr Asmat informed the participants that MDPD attached full importance to training of govt officers as it will help polish their personalities.–Staff Reporter