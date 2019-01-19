Share:

Islamabad - At least forty one sitting MPs have submitted their statements of assets and liabilities to the Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday.

The ECP had suspended membership of 332 MPs including senators, MNAs and MPAs who failed to submit their statements of assets and liabilities by 31 December last month till the time they declare their assets and liabilities to the ECP.

Meanwhile the ECP today announced schedule for bye-elections on twenty polling stations in NA-091 Sargodah -1V to be held on February 2.