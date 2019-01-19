Share:

LAHORE - First polio eradication drive of 2019 will start on Monday, January 21 which would continue till January 25. More than 48,000 teams have been constituted to administrate polio vaccine to 19 million children.

Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed finalizing arrangements for the five day drive till Sunday. “The Punjab government wants to make sure that polio virus circulation in key districts is interrupted during the current low season and the virus is fully eliminated till the end of 2019”, she said. “As per the recently concluded recommendation of Technical Advisory Group, reaching and vaccinating every child is absolutely critical in order to ensure that no more child suffers from the incurable disease”, she added.

Punjab’s Emergency Operation Coordinator for polio eradication Dr Munir Ahmed said Pakistan was close to eradicating polio and keeping polio cases down to one in almost three years in Punjab was big achievement. “However consistent positive environment samples in Rawalpindi and Lahore indicate that children are still at risk from the crippling virus. We will not relax until polio is eradicated”, he said.

The provincial emergency operations centre has constituted teams that will go door-to-door or stand at major crossing and fixed points to vaccinate over 19.1 million under-five children all over the province, he said.

The emergency Operations Centre has activated social media accounts and set up helpline to receive complaints regarding the polio eradication campaign. Dr Munir said that polio vaccine was safe, efficacious, and approved by the government’s drug regulatory authority. He emphasized the need for all children to be immunized during every round of campaign. Punjab completed 2016 without a polio case. But a four-month child from Lodhran ended Punjab’s streak of 14 months without a case in 2017. In 2018, no polio case has been reported in Punjab. This year polio has paralysed 10 children in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its tribal districts as well as Karachi. Globally, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria are the three countries still having polio cases.