Share:

ISLAMABAD - All Pakistan Motor Dealers Association (APMDA) has expressed reservations over the government’s re-introduced certain restrictions on the import of used cars.

Chairman APMDA HM Shahzad has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan to express its concerns over the revision in import policy of the cars. The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet had recently approved a proposal that duty and taxes on all imported vehicles in new and used condition under personal baggage or gift scheme will be paid out of foreign exchange arranged by Pakistani nationals themselves. Similarly, local recipient would require bank encashment certificate, showing conversion of foreign remittances to the local currency. The ministry of commerce had issued the SRO No.52 (I)/2019 making major change in Import Policy Order.

The APMDA has said that government has revised the policy without taking the stakeholders into confidence. Shahzad has said that revision in policy would result into negative repercussions on national exchequer instead of increasing government’s revenues. “Transfer of residence, personal baggage or gift scheme is the only mechanism through which import of new/used vehicles are permissible in Pakistan. In absence of any other means for to import of vehicles, by virtue of this SRO, import of vehicles which generate revenue of around US1 billion annually for the government in the shape of import duties, levies and income tax is likely to be shut down completely; consequently, revenues will also reduce to zero,” the AMPDA chairman stated in a letter.

It has warned that government’s new import policy for vehicles would result in increase in prices of cars in the country. “It is common knowledge that Toyota has increased the prices by Rs600,000 during last two years while Honda prices have increased by Rs700,000 and Suzuki by Rs300,000 in the same period. In absence of any alternative for the import of vehicles, the public will be completely at the mercy of the local assemblers who will be at the liberty to sell their products at more exorbitant prices in the absence of any competition. Moreover, due to the limited production capacity of local assemblers, the on-money or premium over the actual price of the vehicles which is up to Rs250,000 will also increase manifold”.

Meanwhile, the revision in import policy for vehicles would reduce the employment opportunities. “Employment of hundreds of thousands of people is dependent on the business of import and sales of vehicles. Imposition of the restriction laid down in the SRO under reference will almost eradicate the import of vehicles and it will result in huge increase in unemployment in the country”.

According to the APMDA, almost one million vehicles are sold in the market annually. Local assemblers supply about 250000 vehicles and about 70000 imported vehicles. 95 percent of the used imported cases are of 660 to 1000cc. These cars fulfill the needs of the sender’s family as well the local market.

The APMDA has asked that if the government thinks that present schemes are being misused, then commercial imported may be allowed so that these people may continue to earn their livelihood. The local assemblers are already allowed to import new vehicles so why this is denied to other business enterprises.