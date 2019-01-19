Share:

ISLAMABAD - American Refugee Committee (ARC) arranged a four-day training of trainers (ToT) on Teaching Methodologies and Administrative Service Delivery to enhance educational experience of teachers and school management. The training witnessed the participation of 40 guests including high government dignitaries, educationists and development practitioners.

During the training, Joint Educational Advisor for Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Trainings, Rafique Tahir reiterated on bringing educational reforms to provide enabling learning environment in public schools in Pakistan.

The training was organized at Prestige Residence, Islamabad. Educate a Child (EAC) is a global initiative of Education Above All (EAA) Qatar, which aims to significantly reduce the number of children who are missing out on their right to education.

The program is being implemented (2018-2020) across Pakistan by ARC in collaboration with Government of Pakistan and partner organizations. The program aims to enrol One Million Out-of-School children in quality primary education school while strengthening and building on existing formal and non-formal education systems.

A four-day Training of Trainers (ToT) was organized with a sharp focus on teaching methodologies and administrative service delivery. The areas covered during the training included subject specific content delivery, developing basic fundamental skills in students, resource mobilization, formation of Village Education Committees (VEC), School Development Plan (SDP), OOSC enrolment strategy and their retention method. Also present at the training were Rafique Tahir, Joint Educational Advisor M/o FEPT, Dr. Tariq Cheema, Country Representative ARC, Professor Dr. Ali Kharral, Director General Federal Directorate Education (FDE), Dr. Shafqat Janjua, Director National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), Habibullah, Deputy Director, NCHD, Yasmin, Deputy Director BECS, Nabgha Najeeb, Assistant Director, BECS, Nadia Khan, Research Officer, BECS and Wahid Gul, National Program Manager, ARC.

Dr. Cheema highlighted the project’s commitment to enrol and retain One million out-of-school children (OOSC) in 55 districts across Pakistan with continuous support of partner organizations. He stressed the need for education reforms across country. “Having missed Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) to achieve universal primary education, the country is embarking on Sustainable Development Goals to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all school going children.

Through mutual efforts of all stakeholders including Government of Pakistan, NGOs, corporate sector, and community, the SDG goal 4 can be achieved” said Dr. Cheema. Rafique Tahir, Additional Secretary, M/o FEPT distributed certificates among participants and appreciated the efforts of EAC program implemented by ARC for uplifting the education outcomes in Pakistan.