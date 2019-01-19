Leon Goretzka's brace helped Bayern Munich down Hoffenheim 3-1 at the curtain raiser of the second half of the season on Friday.
The German record champions took the reins from the
It was just a matter of time before Bayern would turn their dominance into a tangible reward as Leon Goretzka tapped home a parry from Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann, who defused Lewandowski's initial header in the 34th minute.
As the match progressed, Hoffenheim gained a foothold into the game but Bayern remained relentless and doubled the lead before the break after Goretzka made the most of David Alaba's pin-point cross in the 45th minute.
After the restart, Hoffenheim increased their efforts but Kerem Demirbay missed a promising opportunity in the 53rd minute. However, the hosts got rewarded six minutes later when Nico Schulz finished off a
Bayern
The chance was
With the result, runners-up Bayern Munich reduced the arrears to Bundesliga
"Bayern's victory is absolutely deserved. They played very well. We had too much respect in the first half. After the break we played much better," Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann said.
"We played a sensational first half. We want to hunt Dortmund and become champions at the end of the season," Bayern Munich coach Nico Kovac said.
The following fixtures are scheduled for the 18th round on Saturday: Bayer Leverkusen host