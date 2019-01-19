Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Homicide Unit of Islamabad police has traced a blind murder case and arrested the killer, said the police officials. According to the officials, Akal Khan was murdered on August 08, 2018 in the area of Khanna police station by some unknown persons. SSP (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed ordered to trace the killer. SP (Rural) Muhammad Umer Khan constituted a special team headed by Inspector Anees Akber, Sub-Inspector Munair Ahmed and others from Homicide Unit. The team collected evidence about the incident and managed to arrest Liaqat Ali. Further investigation is underway.

SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities. He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every member of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them promptly.

In another such incident, some unknown persons tortured Saeed Iqbal to death in the limits of F-10/4 in the limits of Shalimar police station. Brother of the victim, Sheraz Akhtar told the police that his brother was tortured to death on January 18 by some unknown persons. The police have registered a case against unknown persons under section 302 of the PPC and started investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, some unknown persons lifted a car owned by Muhammad Tahseen Sadiq from the area of F-11/1 in the limit of Shalimar police station. According to the complainant, he had parked his vehicle in the street when some unknown persons drove it away on January 16. Furthermore, two unknown motorcyclists snatched Rs 3000 cash and a mobile phone from Aamir Abbas in the area of I-11/1 in the jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi police station at around 6am in the morning on January 16. In another incident, some unknown persons stole a car owned by Muhammad Saeed from the area of Rawal Town in Shahzad Town police station jurisdiction.

Furthermore, Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested four dacoits of a gang and recovered weapons and a bike from their possession.

According to the details, SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanvir constituted special teams under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan to ensure the arrest of those involved in various cases. One of the teams including Inspector Abdul Gahfoor, ASI Shakeel and others from CIA police busted a four-member dacoit gang and recovered three pistols as well as one bike from them. They have been identified as Aziz, Roman, Rabil and Aziz Khan. Four separate cases have been registered against them in Bani Gala police station.

During the interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in several criminal activities in the area of Bani Gala police station. Further investigation is underway.