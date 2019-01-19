Share:

LAHORE - The police department on Friday announced that CCTV cameras would be installed in the offices of station house officers serving in all 713 police stations of the province.

A police spokesperson said the station house officers are bound to remain present in their offices at least for two hours daily. Punjab Police Inspector General Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi directed all the field officers to make cameras functional in offices of all SHOs by next month, the spokesperson said.

The decision was taken to ensure presence of SHOs at police stations.

The working of the SHOs will be monitored through CCTV cameras. According to a notification, the SHOs shall remain present in their offices daily from 4:00pm to 6:00 pm in summer and from 3:00pm to 5:00 pm in winter. The new CCTV cameras will be connected with already installed cameras of Front Desks at police stations which is cost effective.

After functioning of these cameras, the presence of SHOs will be monitored from the central police offices and the offices of RPOs and DPOs.