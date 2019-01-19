Share:

ISLAMABAD - Central Zone won the Inter-District U19 One-Day Championship of Islamabad Region, which concluded here on Friday.

Central Zone grabbed 7 points with NRR of 3.593 to win the event while North Zone were runners-up with 7 points and 1.474 NRR, West Zone were third 3 points, East Zone were fourth with 2 points and Gilgit-Baltistan DCA earned one point to finish fifth in the event.

Pakistan Under-19 captain Rohail Nazir, who led Central Zone Islamabad, emerged as highest run-getter with 346 runs in three outings. He hit two centuries with a double century of 209. Rohail was also declared the best wicketkeeper in last U-19 World Cricket Cup.

Youngster Akif Khan of East Zone emerged as the highest wicket-taker in this competition. He claimed 11 wickets in three matches with a five-wicket haul for 46 runs in a match. Others top performers of the tournament were Zahid Iqbal (WZ-231 runs), M Irshad Mirza (NZ-140 runs), Hassan Nasir (NZ-136 runs), M Umer (CZ-130 runs), Mukarram Ali Javed (EZ-114 runs), M Moeez Khan (WZ-105 runs) and Hasan Kiyani (NZ-104 runs).

In bowling category, the top performers were Kaleem Dil (CZ-9 wickets), Abdul Ghafoor (GB-8 wkts), Dilawar Jutt (WZ-7 wkts), Moeez Khan (WZ-7 wkts), Haseebul Hassan (WZ-7 wkts), Asghar Ali (NZ-6 wkts), Zarak Khan (NZ-6 wkts), Hamza Bin Zulfiqar (CZ-5 wkts) and Kashif Ali (BG-5 wkts).