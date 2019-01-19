Share:

Lahore - The annual Children’s Literature Festival IS being held in collaboration with the Children Library Complex (CLC) from 22nd. This year’s theme of the two day festival is ‘Heritage, Expression and 21st Century Skills.’ The two-day festival will consist of numerous sessions, programmes, workshops and performances throughout the day while story-telling with expression & music; poetry; book launches; mobile bus libraries and digital story writing will be held.

Minister FOR co-curricular activities

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun has said co-curricular activities are necessary for polishing skills of youth.

He was addressing prize distribution ceremony of 2nd The Educationist All Pakistan Co-curricular Competitions 2018 at Al-Raazi Hall Friday. The competitions were jointly organized by Punjab University, PHEC, The Educationist and NAB Lahore. Addressing the ceremony, Raja Yasir Humayun said that personality development was important part of education. He said that an educated nation could take better decisions regarding their future. He said that Pakistan’s future was bright and our nation was now on right direction. He said that the government was focusing on improving standard of degrees and graduates.

He said that the government was making policies and taking initiatives to provide excellent human resource in all the fields according to modern requirements of the industry. Appreciating the organizers of co-curricular competitions, the minister stated that the platform had provided an opportunity to students from all the provinces to interact with each other. Addressing the ceremony, Prof Niaz Ahmad said that PU would extend support to the government for improving quality of education in Pakistan. He said that PU was preparing economic and education policies which would be provided to the government soon in order to cope with economic and academic issues.