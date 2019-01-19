Share:

In a news report titled “PIA finalises wet deal for planes with 15 year operational life”, published on Page 3 of January 15 issue of the daily The Nation, the name of former Advisor to the Prime Minister on Aviation, Shujaat Azeem, was wrongly mentioned as connected with the decision to lease A-330 aircraft from Air Lanka, or launch the Premier service.

As a matter of fact, Mr Shujaat Azeem had left the said position long before either of these events. The Nation deeply regrets the error, and has taken suitable disciplinary action internally as well.