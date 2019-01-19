Share:

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar lauding the performance of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has directed to further accelerate the anti-adulteration campaign in the province.

He issued the directives while talking to Punjab Food Minister Sami Ullah Chaudhry and Director General of the PFA, Muhammad Usman who called on him in Lahore on Saturday. The Food Minister and DG PFA presented a report on the performance of the Authority to the Chief Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the provision of the hygienic food items to the masses is the responsibility of the state. He said that the PFA should continue indiscriminate crackdown against adulteration mafia.