Share:

A three-day National Conference on Medical Journalism will start at University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Saturday (today). Prof Khawaja Sadiq Hussain will be the chief guest at the inaugural session. Experts from Iran, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are participating in the conference besides researchers and editors of national medical journals. The conference with the theme “Challenges in Medical Journalism” is being organized in collaboration with Eastern Mediterranean Association of Medical Editors (EMAME), Pakistan Association of Medical Editors (PAME), King Edward Medical University (KEMU), Lahore, and Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU), Lahore. On Friday, four pre-conferences workshops were arranged. The workshop on medical writing was held at UHS with Shaukat Ali Jawaid as the facilitator. The workshop on Peer Review was organized in KEMU and facilitated by Prof Jamshed Akhtar. The workshop at FJMU on Publication Ethics was facilitated by Prof Akhtar Sherin and Muhammad Irfan whereas proposal writing workshop at Azra Naheed Medical College Lahore was facilitated by Dr Anwar Siddiqui. –Staff Reporter