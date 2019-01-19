Share:

KARACHI - A cop was booked for killing three people including two brothers in the wee hours of Thursday in Orangi Town locality.

Three people including two real brothers were shot dead in late night incident of firing in the Orangi Town within the limits of Pakistan Bazaar police station. The victims were later identified as Imtiaz, 30, his younger brother Adnan alias Raju, 22 while their friend as Nadeem Hamid, 51.

The police on Friday claimed to have arrested a policeman for his alleged involvement in the triple murder. “We have arrested a policeman, namely Tanvir for the triple murder,” claimed District West police chief SSP Shaukat Ali Khatiyan. “Tanvir had a monetary dispute over purchasing a land in Manghopir area from a deceased Nadeem Hamid.”

The officer said that deceased Hamid was demanding more amount for the plot by breaking the deal which earlier decided, adding that the suspected policeman along with his companion came and escaped after shooting the victims multiple times. The officer said that the police was also looking for his companion who is remained in hiding.

The funeral prayers of the deceased brothers were offered near to their residence in Sector 14 in Orangi Town after Zuhr prayers while the funeral prayers of their friend Hamid was offered at North Nazimabad.

A large number of people including their relatives, friends and neighbours also attended the funeral prayers. The participants of the funeral prayers also staged a protest against the incident and demanded a justice. The victims were later laid to rest in different graveyards amid tears and sobs.

Deceased brothers used to work at a garments factory. Deceased Adnan had recently got married about five months ago while Nadeem Hamid was an employee of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and was also associated with the property business. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.