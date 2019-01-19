Share:

Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood has said that country's economy is moving towards right direction.

Addressing a ceremony in Karachi on Saturday, he expressed the hope that this year highest ever target of export will be achieved.

The Advisor said talks are underway with China for improvement of agriculture sector in the country.

He said that life style of peasants will be improved by helping them in oil seeds.

He said that current account deficit is a challenge and steps on immediate basis are being taken to control it.

He said that business community and government could jointly meet the challenges confronted to national economy by working together.