LAHORE - A special court on Friday handed down death penalty to an accused involved in rape of a medical student.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on the accused, Waqas Khalid, besides awarding him life term imprisonment. Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Rehmat Ali, presiding officer of special court dealing with gender-based violence cases, conducted the trial proceedings and announced the verdict after hearing arguments of parties and recording statement of witnesses.

According to prosecution, accused Waqas Khalid raped a young woman after kidnapping her in the limits of Quaid-i-Azam industrial area police station in 2016.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 376(2) (punishment of rape) and Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Remand extended

An accountability court on Friday extended judicial remand of Qaisar Amin Butt, involved in Paragon Housing Society scam, for another 11 days.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Najamul Hassan conducted the case proceedings wherein Jail officials produced Qaisar Amin Butt’s medical certificate and told that he could not produced in the court as he was admitted in Punjab Institute of Cardiology for treatment. At this, the court extended judicial remand and ordered for producing Qaisar Amin Butt on January 29.

Qaisar, a director of Paragon Housing Society, was arrested on November 14, 2018 on the charges of launching an illegal housing scheme known as Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd in connivance with Nadeem Zia and others during the year 2005 on the basis of forged and fabricated documents in alleged connivance of the TMA Aziz Bhatti Town, Lahore officials. The accused has been facing charges of involvement in the commission of offences of corruption and corrupt practices in alleged connivance with co-accused Nadeem Zia and others in Paragon City (Pvt) Limited. Qaisar had recorded his confessional statement before a judicial magistrate under Section 26 (E) of NAB Ordinance.

In illegal appointment case, an accountability court extended judicial remand of 16 stenographers till January 30. Accountability Court Judge Syed Najamul Hassan conducted the case proceedings wherein - Rashid Mahmood, Abdul Qayyum, Mahmoodul Hassan, Muhammad Shahid Ameen, Abid Maqbool, Yasir Ali, Rehan Anwar, Muhammad Naeem Aslam and Faisal Mushtaq and others were produced. NAB Prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua also appeared before the court and requested to extend the judicial remand. The accused were arrested for their “illegal and unlawful appointment” as stenographers in Punjab police. From 2011 to 2013, 272 stenographers were recruited in the police and of them, the appointment of 22 was found illegal.

They neither applied for the said post nor did they appear for written test and interview conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission.