SIALKOT/OKARA - Crime against the women is on the rise in different as three women were raped and three others, including one along with her two minor daughters, were abducted in different areas during the past 48 hours.

According to police, a married woman was raped at her house by an accused identified as Bilal with help of his two accomplices here in village Wadala Sindhuan-Satrah, Daska tehsil here on Friday. On the report of the victim Razia Bibi, the Satrah Police have registered a case against accused rapist Bilal and two others - Mujahid and Imran - for aiding and abetting the accused in the crime.

The police have started investigation with no arrest in this regard.

In another incident, some unidentified armed accused kidnapped local labourer Allah Ditta's young daughter Sughra (16) at gunpoint from near her house in village Uddowar-Motra, Daska tehsil here. The police have registered a case against six accused with no arrest or recovery, in this regard.

In Okara, a married woman was raped after abduction and another was assaulted sexually. According to police, in village Donna Ahmad near Mandi Ahmadabad Hamidan Bibi, daughter Muhammad Sadiq was abducted by Qasim Ali and his accomplice. They took the woman to some deserted place where Qasim Ali raped here. The police registered. In another incident Parveen Bibi of village Jamiat Singh was assaulted sexually by Muhammad Aslam. The police have registered a case.

In another incident, a woman along with her three accomplices abducted her sister-in-law (husband's sister). According to police, the girl identified as Tayyaba Bibi, daughter of Abdul Qayyum was alone at home when her sister-in-law Sumera, wife of Fahad (Tayyaba's brother) and her three accomplices abducted her. Fahad have got registered a case against his wife Sumera and her accomplices with the B-Division Police.

On the other hand, seven men abducted a married woman along with her two minor daughters. According to police, Bilqees Bibi, daughter Muhammad Tufail, resident of In village Rohela Tejeka along with her two daughters - five-year-old Sadaf and 7-year-old Muqaddas, was abducted by seven persons including Javed Tahir alias Jagga and Muhammad Iqbal. The Basirpur Police have registered a case and started further investigation.