Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Irrigation Mohsan Leghari has contradicted the claims of opposition legislator on the floor of Punjab Assembly on Friday, saying underground water level in Lahore has dropped to 135 feet and not 290 feet.

During proceedings on government business, Law Minister Raja Basharat opened debate on annual report of the Punjab Public Service Commission for the year 2016.

The session started an hour and 20 minutes behind schedule with Mian Muhammad Shafi in the chair.

During question hour on Revenue and Colonies, Irrigation and Disaster Management departments, PML-N legislator Sheikh Allauddin raised alarm over alarming decrease in aquifer level of Lahore, a modern international city. Terming reply of the department misleading, he claimed that the aquifer level in Lahore has dropped to 290 feet.

He said that the situation was alarming and it needed immediate attention of the government. If the previous regimes had done nothing, he said, the present government should fulfill the responsibility of checking rapid drop in aquifer level.

Mohsan Leghari said that the aquifer level in Lahore was 135 feet. He said that aquifer level in other cities of the province was different.

To a supplementary question of PML-N legislator Azma Bukhari, Minister for Disaster Management Khalid Mehmood said that the country received below normal rainfall during the last monsoon. He said that loss of crop was less as compared to previous years due to lesser rains. He said that there were reports of death of a buffalo and two calves in rain related mishaps in Gujrat. Remarks of the minister raised laughter in the House.

On a point of order, PML-N’s Samiullah Khan said the ministers’ were addressing the opposition instead of the chair which was violation of parliamentary norms and prestige of the House. He said that the media reports of the House presenting pictures of fish market was due to attitude of ministers.

Minister for Prosecution Ch Zaheer-ud-Din said that all the ministers address to the chair and not to the House. He accused the legislator of doing point scoring with baseless allegations.

On a point of order, PML-N’s Sheikh Allauddin drew attention of the chair toward frequent accidents and incidents of robberies on dilapidated Chunian-Jambar Road. He said that the present regime has stopped work on the project initiated by the previous government. He offered removing plaques inscribed with his name at own if these were hurdles in completion of the project. He said that the PTI government has also stopped work on Chunia Industrial Estate.

Later Raja Basharat opened discussion on annual report of the Punjab Public Service Commission for the year 2016. He said that the government has ended culture of recommendation.

He said that all recruitments were being made purely on merit. He said that the government was bringing improvement in information technology sector.

On completion of agenda, the chair adjourned the session till Monday at 3pm.