Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan has said that the provincial government was taking effective measures to utilize oil and gas resources for development of the province.

The CM stated this, while presiding over a meeting in Peshawar on Saturday. He said that the latest technology would be adopted for utilisation of oil and gas resources of province.

Mahmood Khan said that several licenses have been issued to foreign companies for exploration of oil and gas in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.