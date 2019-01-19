Share:

LONDON:- An administrative delay has caused Tom Bailey to be added to the England Lions squad as cover for Saqib Mahmood. Saqib, who is Birmingham-born, is struggling to obtain a visa for India due to his Pakistan heritage. While the ECB hopes the issue can be resolved within the next few days, he did not fly out with the rest of the squad. Bailey, like Saqib a Lancashire seamer, enjoyed an excellent 2018 season, claiming 64 wickets at 19 in the County Championship, the most by any bowler. He was voted the PCA’s Championship Player of the Year. England Lions are set to play five 50-over matches against India A before two unofficial four-day Test matches.