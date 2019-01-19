Share:

GUJRANWALA - The Fazaia Housing Gujranwala will prove to be a state-of-the-art project having all modern basic facilities besides its residents will also be given comprehensive commercial opportunities.

This was disclosed by Air Marshal Javad Saeed (Sitar-e-Imtiaz Military) during his visit to the project here the other day.

Project Managing Director Air Commodore (r) Akhtar Abbas Rizvi briefed the Air Marshal in detail about the undergoing development works at Fazaia Housing Scheme . Air Marshal Irfan Ahmed and project director Air Commodore Farooq Bukhari were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Air Marshal Javad Saeed showed his complete satisfaction over the progress and vowed that all development works will be done according to the given plan.

He further said that construction work of school and hospital should be started as soon as possible so that members of the society would be facilitated with best education and health facilities as first priority.

He also directed to accelerate work for completion of parks and other facilities. He also asked the project director to ensure quality work in all development projects in Fazaia Housing.