ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza was the chief guest at a symposium on institutionalisation of Women Parliamentary Caucuses in the Legislative Assemblies of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, organised by SUBAI on Friday. Speaking at the occasion, the Minister appreciated European Union and SUBAI for organising the symposium on the importance and need for WPCs, she thanked the speakers of both Assemblies for recognising and supporting the women parliamentarians and emphasised on the need for a forum like women’s caucus, which could help in raising a collective voice for women rights and issues at the highest democratic forum. She expressed satisfaction on the fact that over the years WPC has achieved more than its mandate and has extended to all four Provincial Assemblies, as the Patron in Chief and the founder, she shared her experiences that how this platform provided women legislatures an opportunity to be united as a collective voice in their respective parliaments. Dr Fahmida expressed her desire to make WPC a vibrant platform to ensure parliamentary oversight and offered support to the women legislatures. The forum was also addressed by Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir and Speaker of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Fida Muhammad Naushad.