ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court has observed that the Federal Investigation Agency should have extended its probe to implement the top court’s 2012 judgment on Asghar Khan case wherein the politicians were accused of receiving millions of rupees to manage 1990s elections against Pakistan People’s Party.

“To our mind, there are certain areas in which the probe should have been extended and the requisite material could have been collected to make out a case for prosecution and trial,” the top court has observed in its written order.

Former Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had been appreciating and commending the efforts of Director General Federal Investigation Agency Bashir Memon in different cases.

However, he expressed dissatisfaction on FIA during the previous of the instant case which was heard by former Chief Justice Nisar.

“We are not satisfied with the reasoning and the conclusion drawn by FIA that no material has been found on the basis of which any person mentioned in the judgment of this Court reported as Air Marshal (Retd) Muhammad Asghar Khan Vs. General (Retd) Mirza Aslam Baig, Former Chief of Army Staff and others (PLD 2013 SC) can be prosecuted,” the order stated.

The 2-page order further stated that when questioned, Director General FIA, present in the court, states that as per the terms of reference mentioned in the noted judgment, FIA has certain limitations which are one of the reasons why closure of the case has been recommended.

In this context, the order added, Advocate Salman Akram Raja, appearing for the family of Asghar Khan, has submitted by referring to the noted judgment that several points are conclusive as the review petitions filed by the concerned have also been dismissed but the contents and findings of the judgment have not been considered by FIA.

The top court has issued notice to the secretary defence to appear in person and apprise the court about the progress in the proceedings conducted against the army personnel whose cases were sent for investigation/adjudication trial to the armed forces.

The written order is issued on hearing of January 11 during which the two-judge bench took up the objections of family of Late Air Marshal (Retd) Asghar Khan wherein the family had rejected the recommendation of FIA regarding closure of the case.

The family members of late Khan had also sought conclusion of the trial against military personnel involved in the case. They also requested the placement of the result of the trial before the people of Pakistan. The family had termed the recommendation of FIA as its failure to carry out the implementation of top court’s judgment on a case.

They had stated that Lt. Col (Retd) Eqbal Saeed, Col (Retd) Salman Butt, Brig (Retd) Amanullah Khan and Lt. Col (Retd) Amir Akbar Khan might have been in possession of materials and might have been able to provide testimony relevant to the inquiry.

“The fact that over the last more than six years no attempt has been made by the FIA to procure documentary or oral evidence from Brig (Retd) Hamid Saeed Akhtar or any of the other officers named above reflects poorly on the ability and desire on the part of the FIA to carry out its duty as well as the directions of this Honourable Court,” the reply stated.

The family members expressed its surprise that the name of Brig (Retd) Akhtar has not been mentioned by the FIA as a person capable of providing documentary or oral evidence to the inquiry.

The reply further added that the acts of ex Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General (Retd) Aslam Baig and Ex Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Asad Durrani have brought a bad name to Pakistan and its Armed Forces as well as secret agencies in the eyes of the nation.

“More than six years after the final judgment of this Honourable Court proceeding against none of the military personnel involved in the matter, including General (Retd) Aslam Baig and General (Retd) Asad Durrani, who had confessed their wrongdoing against the Constitution and the Law have been concluded,” the reply added.

“Now it is sought to close the proceedings as regards the politicians who allegedly participated in the corruption and corrupt practices to which the general election held in the year 1990 was subjected.”

It added that late Asghar Khan endeavoured to cleanse the democratic process from unlawful interference by any person, military or civilian, no matter how highly placed. “This endeavour has not yet achieved fruition and a just end.” The case is relisted for hearing on January 25.