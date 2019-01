Share:

CHINIOT: An oil-tanker, carrying 50,000 litre furnace oil , overturned after a speeding dumper truck hit here on Lahore Road. Police informed that an oil-tanker, carrying 50,000 litre furnace oil was standing on road side on Chiniot-Lahore Road when a speeding dumper hit. Resultantly, the tanker overturned and the furnace oil spilled over the road. Rescue teams removed the oil tanker and furnace oil from the scene.–Online