Share:

Federal Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan (KA&GB) Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has said that the government is making all out efforts to bring foreign investment of billions of dollars in the tourism and mineral sectors in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Presiding over a meeting of Public Sector Development Projects (PSDP) of Gilgit Baltistan in Islamabad on Saturday, Ali Amin Gandapur said energy projects in the region are very imperative and thousands of megawatt electricity can be generated from them.

While directing to speed up work on energy projects in Gilgit Baltistan, he said that provision of PSDP fund will be ensured to complete these projects.

Gilgit-Baltistan is rich in mineral resources and most of them are being exported in raw form, the Minister added. Ali Amin Gandapur said that establishment of goods finishing factories is necessary in Gilgit Baltistan which will be helpful for capacity building and creating job opportunities in the region.