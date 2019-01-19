Share:

LAHORE - In a strong indication of cracks in Punjab coalition, one of the ministers in Usman Buzdar’s Cabinet has resigned, citing “interference in his work” by the Chief Minister’s office.

Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Hafiz Ammar Yasir on Friday sent his resignation to the party chief Ch Shujaat Hussain stating he could not work under undue pressure.

Talking to The Nation, Hafiz Ammar confirmed the news of his resignation and said that he had sent his resignation to party chief Ch Shujaat Hussain.

Hailing from Chakwal district, Hafiz Ammar is the only minister taken from the PML-Q in the 34-member Punjab Cabinet.

Ammar further stated that he had accepted the ministry to serve the people, but hurdles were being created in his work.

When asked who was creating hurdlers in his work, the minister named Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Raheel Siddiqi as the person interfering in his work. He said he was not accustomed to working under undue pressure. “I am unable to work in the existing situation and that is why I have tendered my resignation,” he said.

It is, however, yet to be seen whether or not the PML-Q President will send the resignation to the Punjab Governor and the Chief Minister for acceptance.

Since the minister has not sent his resignation directly to the Punjab governor, there is a strong likelihood of rapprochement between the two coalition partners.

Observers think that this might just be move by the PML-Q leaders to make the PTI leadership realise the sensitivity of the situation.

Also, the minister’s resignation comes at the heels of constant grilling of provincial ministers by Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi in the Assembly sittings.

The Speaker is also showing a visible tilt towards the Opposition which can save him in case of any anticipated no-confidence motion against him by the PTI government.

There are strong indications that everything is not fine between the two coalition partners in Punjab amid misgivings about each other.

PTI’s political hierarchy in Punjab suspects that Ch Parvez Elahi is lobbying hard to become the Chief Minister.

His latest moves in the Punjab Assembly have further strengthened their apprehensions.

The PML-Q leaders, on the other hand, have a different story to tell. They claim that PTI was not taking its coalition partner into confidence over important issues.

Political observers, however, believe, that Ch Parvez Elahi wanted to have a greater say in government affairs but the bureaucrats around the Chief Minister were resisting this move.

Spokesperson to the Chief Minister Dr Shehbaz Gill and Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan were not available for comment when contacted on their cell phones.