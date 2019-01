Share:

The FIA Friday claimed to have arrested seven human smugglers during a special crackdown in parts of the province. A spokesman for the agency said that raids were conducted in Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions. Different human smugglers were involved in minting money in the name of sending people abroad. The arrested include Imran Ali, Muhammad Zubair, Bilal Aslam, Muhammad Niaz, Muhammad Younas and Muhammad Amanullah.