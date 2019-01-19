Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) President Ahmed Hassan Moughal has requested the visiting Pakistani-origin UK media cricket team to highlight positives about Pakistan and convince England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to send their national cricket team to play in Pakistan.

Ahmed expressed these views during a special ceremony hosted at Islamabad Chamber in honour of visiting UK media cricket team. The Nation Sports Journalist Mohsin Ali was conferred upon gold medal for his outstanding contributions for promoting soft and sports-loving image of country.

Ahmed said: “Although hockey is our national games yet Pakistanis are mad for cricket, which is bridging the gaps between different cultures and communities. I request you all to promote the actual sports-loving image of Pakistan, as we love cricket and it is in our blood.”

He offered UK Media cricket team to play a cricket match with ICCI cricket team next time. He also requested them to highlight the experiences they have witnessed during their 10-day stay in Pakistan and played cricket matches in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

He said his late father Munawwar Hussian Mughal was a passionate cricket promoter and the chamber has not only sponsored handicapped cricket team, but also provided employment to different sports persons. “We will carry forward his good work in future as well. “The ICCI is ready to help genuine talent of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and our doors are always open. We have formed a sports committee in the ICCI, which is working actively to help the talent in the best possible manner.”

He thanked UK Media cricket team for visiting the ICCI and said: “We are looking forward to welcome you all again to play a cricket match here and hopefully, England cricket team will visit Pakistan soon and play a full series with our national side.”

Sharing his views, Wajahat Ali Khan, who is head of delegation of UK cricket team, said his team comprises Sajjad Shawl, Rana Babar, GH Awan, Ghufran Ashraf, Tahir Ali, Kausar Kazmi, Mobeen Chauhary, Amir Khan, M Gulistan, Yasir Abbas, Waseem Kazmi, Khalil Ahmed, M Irfan, Dalawar Chaudhary, Tahir Chaudhry, Sir Buland and Shokat Dar.

Wajahat said the purpose of their visit is to promote the cause of dam fund and involve journalists to play cricket and promote harmony among both the countries. He said their team played cricket matches against Karachi and Lahore Press Clubs and they were happy to see peaceful conditions in Pakistan.

He said British Airways has announced to start flights for Pakistan after 10 years, which reflects that peace has returned to Pakistan. He said their visit to Pakistan would send very positive signals to UK and other countries. He also assured that Pakistani-origin journalists in UK would work hard for promoting soft image of Pakistan so that international cricket, business and investment may flourish in Pakistan.

The senior ICCI officials also spoke on the occasion and stressed that such visits should continue on regular basis to promote Pakistan as an attractive good destination for sports, business and investment activities.

Naveed Malik paid glowing tributes to sports journalists of Pakistan and especially thanked The Nation for their outstanding contributions towards highlighting hidden sports and those, which were long ignored by the general media. “The ICCI always take lead when it comes to helping the athletes of the capital and sister city Rawalpindi. But we are also ready to help the genuine talent of country and our sports committee is based on cricketers and other athletes, who have played different sports and they can understand the basic needs of other athletes better than others.”

ICCI Sports Committee member M Faheem Khan informed the visiting delegation about the activities being conducted by the ICCI sports committee and also accepted offer made by UK media cricket team head Wajahat Ali Khan to come to UK to play cricket matches there. “The ICCI will take cricket team to UK and play matches there, as it will further promote our relations and help us understand each other well.”

Later, ICCI President Ahmed Hassan Moughal along with ICCI sports committee members presented a shield to Wajahat Ali Khan and gold medals to all the team members and officials and also presented a gold medal to The Nation Sports Reporter Mohsin Ali for his matchless contributions towards sports community.