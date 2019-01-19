Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that judicial activism of Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry had created financial chaos in Pakistan.

In Panama issue, there was need to have “Judicial Activism” but as far as matter of administrative and executives are concerned, it was not necessary to intervene in that affairs, he stated while talking to a private news channel programe (GEO).

Giving examples of interventions, he said the Recodek, RPPs, Karkay, leasing out lands of Railways for construction of ML-I, etc., were not the matters which need meddling or judicial activism. In the past, the executives had to face consequences of such decisions, he added.

There had been an exercise of interventions into the domains of other institutions, the Minister said, adding, this had created immense trouble for smooth working of executives affairs.

Expressing optimism of good working relationship among the three pillars of the State, he said that the new Chief Justice of Pakistan had stressed to bring improvement in the judicial system.

In Pakistan, he was of the view, the Parliamentary form of system was very sophisticated, and there was dire need to have better coordination and relationship among the three pillars of the State.

Commenting on projects of Orange Line Train for people of Lahore, he said that the current set up of the government would face financial crunch due to criminal planning of such projects in Punjab.

The Orange Train Project was completed with a cost of Rs 400 billion and for keeping the wheels of that train on tack, the State institutions would have to bear Rs 10 billion every year.

To a question, he said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) had raised the slogan during the election campaign to wipe out corruption from all parts of the country.

He said that the PTI had won the general election due to that slogan.

He said that whenever we tried to launch inquiry against the elements involved in corruption practices including the leader of PPP Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Nawaz Sharif, he said the Opposition went on walk out from the Assemblies.

He said that the Opposition wanted relief and asked NRO for Zardari and Nawaz but the PTI could not spare the elements who plundered the national money.

To another question about minus PPP and PML-N, he said that the politics in Pakistan would be called as regional and local politics if both the parties log out from the country. Chaudhry Fawad Hussain stressed the need to have dialogue or debate at the forum of Parliament for better working relationship among the institutions. He said that ensuring good governance was the priority of the PTI govt.