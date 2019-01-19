Share:

Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam has said that increasing population and diminishing water resources are two major problems being faced by the country.

The Advisor to PM was speaking after inaugurating the first private eco-friendly steam operated car wash in Islamabad on Saturday.

He said the government was taking all possible steps to tackle these two major issues faced by the country. Dams are being constructed to deal with water related challenges and programs being launched to control population.

Speaking about the steam car wash, Mian Amin Aslam said the new sophisticated car wash technology utilizes only 12 litre of water to completely wash car and sustain its performance. The Advisor to PM appreciated the initiative and termed it environmental friendly investment.