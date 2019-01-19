Share:

ISLAMABAD - United Nations General Assembly President María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés Friday acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts for peace in Afghanistan and the region.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi after a meeting here, Garcés said Pakistan had hosted millions of Afghan refugees in the past few decades.

The UNGA president, in response to a question on grave human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, said responsibility lied on each member state of the UN to respect and guarantee the fundamental rights and dignity of people. “All UN member states in every corner of the planet should conform to the three pillars of the UN Charter – security, development and human rights,” the UNGA president said when her attention was drawn to the human rights situation in IOK that were negating the very spirit of UN Resolutions.

Maria Fernanda said though the resolution pertained to the UN Security Council, however as UNGA president, it was her role to “ensure the implementation of UN’s mandate and general recommendations for international peace and security”.

She also appreciated Pakistan’s active and vibrant role in the realisation of goals of the UN. She urged all the member states to play their role in overcoming the impacts of climate change.

“I am extremely honoured to be here in this beautiful country, to be able to meet a new government that is extremely committed to sustainable development, extremely committed to strengthening multilateralism, extremely committed to strengthening and revitalisation of the United Nations and its systems,” she said.

Speaking on the occasion, Qureshi said Pakistan had played an active role to resolve the Kashmir issue and wanted an Afghan-led solution to the issue.

He said Pakistan wanted to resolve all issues with India through talks. He sought the UN help to settle the Kashmir issue with India.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Qureshi held talks with Garcés at the Foreign Office. This was the first official engagement of the visiting dignitary since her arrival in the country.

The two discussed a range of issues including recent trends and developments at the global and regional levels. Both agreed that the UN remained an indispensable institution for advancing dialogue, cooperation and pursuing collective solutions to global challenges, said a foreign ministry statement.

Both sides also exchanged views and noted the convergence in the priorities being pursued by the General Assembly President and Pakistan government’s people-centric agenda, it said.

The Foreign Minister briefed Garcés and conveyed Pakistan’s deep concern over the systematic human rights abuses in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, while underscoring the need for the United Nations to ensure implementation of Security Council resolutions.

The two sides had useful discussions on the on-going process of UN Security Council reform and the need for this process to be led by Member States and consensus-based way forward, the statement said.

The Foreign Minister also briefed the President on steps taken by Pakistan to pursue a vision of partnership for peace and shared prosperity, it said.

Before her visit, UNGA President’s spokesperson Monica Grayley had said Garcés looked forward to strengthening the ties between Pakistan and the UN, promoting multilateralism and continuing her work with the country on the priorities for the 73rd Session of the General Assembly.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi, said the country’s leadership planned to discuss a wide range of global and regional issues with the UNGA President during her visit.

Pakistan-India ties nose-dived in recent years with no bilateral talks taking place. The nuclear armed neighbours, having fought three wars since gaining independence from the British in 1947, regularly trade allegations of harassment and espionage against diplomats.

Later in the day, Maria Garcés also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM’s Office.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan called for early establishment of a commission of inquiry to investigate human rights abuses in Occupied Kashmir, as recommended by the UN.

The Prime Minister drew the attention of the President to the massive human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir that have been documented in the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights report of June 2018.

Referring to blasphemous caricatures, the Prime Minister conveyed the deep anguish of the people of Pakistan on such attempts to hurt the feelings of billions of Muslims. The Prime Minister urged the President to play her role in dissuading elements that carried out such hurtful acts.

The importance of building harmony and inter-religious understanding and dialogue was also underlined in the meeting.

The Prime Minister commended the President for her leadership and efforts aimed at empowering the disadvantaged and marginalised people, noting that these priorities were in tune with the government’s people-centric agenda.

He also briefed the President on government’s plans for creation of jobs for young Pakistanis, launching of a massive poverty alleviation programme, five million housing units and billion tree tsunami.

The General Assembly President expressed deep appreciation to the Prime Minister for pursuing an agenda that is anchored in the welfare of people.

She also lauded Pakistan’s efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and its exemplary hospitality of millions of Afghan refugees. Meanwhile, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad called on Prime Minister Khan here. The meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s Office.