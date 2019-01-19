Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab University (PU) Department of Sports Sciences & Physical Education (SSPE) organised a two-day inter-class futsal kick-on tournament at the university department ground. Five players of the national football team and veteran players of Pakistan football team Tanveer-ul-Hasnain, Sarwer Tedi and national team players were special guests of the kick-on. Kick-on chairman Zafar Iqbal Butt said this sports activity is a stepping stone for the development of peaceful society. In this event, 13 teams and 104 players are participating. In the first match, Pakistan beat SSPE.