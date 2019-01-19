Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Engineer Prof Dr Aamir Ijaz, Vice Chancellor, Islamia University of Bahawalpur has said that all-out measures will be taken to enhance quality of teaching and research. He pledged to get ensured implementation of the governing rules and regulations in this regard.

IUB VC Prof Dr Aamir Ijaz expressed the views during a meeting with HEC delegation visiting IUB to review MPhil, MS and PhD programs. The VC said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is a historic higher education institution established in 1925 as Jamia Abbasia later, chartered as a general university by the government.

The university is playing leading role in the socioeconomic development of the region having 20,000 students and 578 faculty members in 58 teaching departments.

The university has five campuses, three are located in Bahawalpur and two sub campuses are established in Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan. Academic activities are going actively according the academic calendar of the university.

Recently, Quality Enhancement Cell and Directorate of Research have been directed to ensure quality in teaching and research. Convener of HEC Committee, Prof Dr Yousuf Khushk praised academic discipline in the campuses and hoped that with vast experience of Prof. Dr. Aamir Ijaz, there will be significant improvement in the affairs of the University.

Earlier, Director Quality Enhancement Cell IUB, Dr. Saeed Ahmad Buzdar briefed delegation about internal quality assurance and various MPhil and PhD programs running in the university. The delegation members also interacted with faculty and students and visited various departments.