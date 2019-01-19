Share:

Karachi - Jamaat-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that his party Chief Senator Sirajul Huq will address the convention on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Speaking the media, Hafiz Naeem said that the JI is an ideological party and a movement which does not limit itself to the elections but continue striving for the public rights every time.

“We raised our voice against the negligence of K-Electric, NADRA, KWSB and other civic bodies and will continue to struggle for the basic rights of the deprived masses,” he added.

He was of the view that the President Dr Arif Alvi, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and many ministers belong to Karachi but the people of the city still deprived of basic facilities.

Karachi contributes 70 per cent to the total revenue of the country but it still lacks basic necessities. “The infrastructure of the city has been destroyed completely in last 30years. The Mayor Karachi in the garb of Supreme Court’s orders has demolished thousands of business places in the metropolis,” he added.

Hafiz Naeem added that the former City Nazim Niamatullah Khan Advocate had filed a petition in the court regarding the encroachments on play grounds, parks and other amenity plots and the JI still stands on its legal stance that spaces should be allotted to the victims after evacuation of amenity plots.”Naimatullah Khan had initiated K-IV water supply project with the estimated cost of Rs 16billion but despite after several years, the project is not yet completed as well as its cost has also been elevated up to Rs100billion,” said the JI leader.