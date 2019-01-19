Share:

ISLAMABAD - K-Electric’s performance considerably improved during 2016-17 as compared to previous two years.

The performance evaluation report of K Electric released by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) here revealed that K-Electric reported 10 incidents of loss of supply during the year 2016-17 which translates into 7.1 hours (on average 43 minutes/incident), while in 2015-16, the same number of accidents occurred but with high duration of one hour each and combined 10 hours. In 2015, also 10 such incidents occurred and with further high duration of 1.06 hours/incident.

During 2016-17, duration of losses of supply reduced by 29 percent over 2015-16 and 33.01 percent less than year 2014-15.

The report further informed about system duration of interruption which is a reliability indicator that measures the average outage duration that an interconnection point observes in a year. The interruption was witnessed around 1.01 hours (60.6 minutes) which shows a decrease of 31.3 percent as compared to preceding year’s 1.47 hours (or 1 hour and 28.2 minutes).

System frequency of interruption is a reliability parameter that measures the average number of outages per circuit in a year. It has been observed that average number of outages per circuit for KE is 0.30, showing a decrease of 6.3 percent over the previous year i.e. 0.32.

In order to gauge system security, the estimates of total energy not served (ENS) during the year as reported by the licensee has been analyzed. The total ENS as reported by KE is 2.85 million kWh in 2016-17. Based on the average energy sale rate (Rs12.82/kWh) of KE, the financial impact amounts to around Rs36.5 million. In previous year 2015-16, the total ENS was 4.81 million kWh (or Rs62.4 million) and in 2014-15, it was 5.46 million kWh with financial impact of Rs 80.2 million. This indicates a sizable reduction in ENS and its losses.

Being the regulator of the country’s power sector, NEPRA framed the Performance Standards (Transmission) Rules 2005 (PSTR) to encourage safe, efficient and reliable transmission service. Under PSTR, each transmission licensee is required to submit to NEPRA an APR as per prescription in these rules.

The regulator after analyzing the report in light of the performance parameters such as System duration of interruption, System frequency of interruption, Energy not served (ENS), Loss of supply incidents and its financial impact, System Collapses/Splitting, Voltage and Frequency variation violating limits prescribed in PSTR then makes it public.