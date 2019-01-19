Share:

An accountability court on Saturday extended physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique for another seven days in Paragon City Housing scam.

A NAB team produced the two brothers, who are in the custody for their involvement in the Paragon Housing Society scam, before the accountability court on the expiry of their remand.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had requested to extend the judicial remand of the PML-N leaders, which was approved by the court. The court ordered to again bring the accused on January 26. The two PML-N leaders have been on physical remand for 38 days now.

Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique were arrested by NAB on Dec 11 in Paragon Housing scam and the NAB had obtained their physical remand for investigation till Dec 22.

Khawaja Salman Rafique was involved in Paragon City scam only whereas Khawaja Saad Rafique was not only involved in Paragon scam but Railway and Ashiana scams as well, as per NAB report submitted in the court earlier.