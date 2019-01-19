Share:

KARACHI - The anti-encroachment department of KMC carried out demolition of over 50 restaurants and shops and other unauthorised constructions inside Hill Park on Friday.

The removed structures were built on more than 20 acres of the park land and worth about Rs50billion which include Dua Restaurant, Eman Restaurant, Aashi Restaurant, Three Queen Restaurant, Oasis Restaurant, Mairaj Amusement Park, Oasis Marriage Garden, Mini Golf Club, Golf Club Marriage Hall and the illegal boundary wall.

The CPLC office located in the parking area of the park was also taken by the park management into its use and made an office of the deputy director hill park there.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Siaf-ur-Rehman monitored the action which was taken to recover most precious land in the city.

Director Anti-Encroachments Bashir Siddiqui, Director Coordination Masood Alam, Director media management Bashir Saddozai, and other officers accompanied him on this occasion.

The Hill Park was established in 1965 on 65 acres of hilly area which had been encroached upon by land grabbers to utilize this land for commercial activities.

The action against encroachments was taken by Anti-Encroachments staff on the orders of the Supreme Court for which four teams were made to remove the illegal constructions.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman said that this being the very important park of the city where hills, parks and water fall provides good recreation to visitors. This park has now been completely cleaned from encroachments under the directive of the Supreme Court. KMC will remove all encroachments from parks, drains, foot paths and amenity plots.