Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Laura Linney finds attending the Oscars ''surreal''. The 'Ozark' actress - who has been nominated for Academy Awards in 2001, 2005 and 2008 - admitted she's often in awe when she comes face-to-face with people she admires or who have inspired her when she attends the prestigious event. She said: ''It is a wild thing, it's surreal when your life intersects with people you admire or whose work has inspired you. ''Suddenly you're there and you can't believe your luck. ''It's a wonderful thing and it's hard to believe it's actually happening.''–CM

The 54-year-old actress is starring on stage in London in one-woman show 'My Name is Lucy Barton' and she admitted she gets ''very, very nervous'' about holding the stage alone and finds it difficult afterwards because there's no one to compare notes with about the performance.

She said: ''It's terrifying, it's the most unnatural thing to do, it is strange and odd. It's bizarre to go out on stage alone, I get very, very nervous and I have to throw myself out there.

''Then after, I think, 'What just happened?' and there is no one to compare notes with.'' However, the 'Mystic River' star has no regrets about signing up for the production.

She told talk show host Graham Norton: ''But, I'm so happy I've been about to do it and I love it because the material is so beautiful.''

Laura - who was previously married to David Adkins and has son Bennett, five, with spouse Marc Schauer - also spoke about working on 'Love Actually' and admitted she and co-star Rodrigo Santoro comforted one another about their respective break-ups during filming.