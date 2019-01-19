Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Liquefied Petroleum Gas Distributors Association of Pakistan (LPGDAP) will hold the 4th consecutive international conference on March 30 for promotion of the LPG sector in the country. The conference will be held in Lahore in collaboration with the provincial government to discuss required measures for making the LPG import more viable, ensuring production of quality cylinders and devising an effective strategy to promote the commodity in auto sector, Chairman LPGDAP told APP Friday. He said the moot would be attended among others by delegates from abroad and across the country including LPG importers, distributors, marketing companies, cylinder manufacturers and regulators besides senior officials of the concerned departments. The participants would deliberate on a host of issues being faced by the LPG sector including the commodity's import and production of sub-standard cylinders by illegal factories.

He alleged that around 400 factories were involved in manufacturing poor quality cylinders in Gujranwala, putting innocent lives at risk.

The chairman appreciated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for taking measures to ease LPG import and reducing the commodity price to provide relief to the common man.