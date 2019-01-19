Share:

ATTOCK - A man poured acid into mouth of a woman - mother of five - over turning down marriage proposal of the accused son for her daughter here in Sanjwal Cantt. Intermediate second year student Qurtul Ain reported to the police that Zainul Aabdin, resident of same locality, had send marriage proposal for her which was rejected by her parents. Angry over the refusal, the accused sneaked into her house, overpowered her mother Naheed Akhter and later poured acid into her mouth. The accused managed to flee from the scene. Rescue 1122 shifted the victim to DHQ hospital from where she was shifted to DHQ Hospital Rawalpindi due to her critical condition. District Police Officer Hassan Asad Alvi took notice of the incident and formed different teams to haunt the accused and bring him to justice. Meanwhile, police in two different raids arrested two drug-peddlers - Zabit Khan and Jan Sadiq from two different locations. The police also recovered 5.5kg heroin and 4.8kg charas from their possession. Both have been booked under the relevant act and have been sent behind the bars.