LAHORE - One of greatest short story-writers of all time Saadat Hasan Manto was remembered on his death anniversary on Friday (yesterday).

Manto was born on 11 May 1912 in Ludhiana, UK India. Writing primarily in Urdu, he produced 22 short story collections, a novel, five series of radio plays, three essay collections, two personal sketch collections. His best short stories are held in high esteem by writers and critics.

Manto was known to write about the tough truths of society about which nobody dared speak. He is best known for his stories about India's partition in 1947 after independence.

Manto is acknowledged as one of the finest 20th century Urdu writers.

Some of his publications include Atishpare, Manto Ke Afsane, Dhuan, Badshahat ka Khatimah, Namrud ki Khudai , Manto ke Behtreen Kahanian and many others. Saadat Hasan Manto died on January 18, 1955, at the age of 44.

On his 64th death anniversary, the Government of Pakistan wrote that “his writings have had a profound impact on millions of readers”.

“He dared to address topics that were typically considered taboo for his time,” it added.

Indian film director Nandita Das also took to Twitter and wrote: “Saadat Hasan died on this day, 64 years ago, but Manto lives on. While I hope, in some small way, through the film that I have made, I have been able to capture his empathy, his spirit, his courage. It is an ode not just to the man, but to his thoughts, ideas, and convictions.”