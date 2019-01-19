Share:

Rawalpindi - Rawat police arrested four men and two women in an operation against massage parlours for providing illicit services to clients including students of educational institutions, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

The arrested accused were identified as Muhammad Umar son of Fakhar-e-Alam hailing from Muhala Ferooz Pura, Muhammad Wasim Shah son of Zain-ul-Abideen of Muhala Qasimabad, Muhammad Haroon son of Muhammad Ismail of Qasimabad, a resident of Westridge, Robert Barnard son of Younas Barnard of Pindora, Sana Abid daughter of Abid Hussain hailing from Muhala Rahimabad and Iram Bibi daughter of Asif Hussain the resident of Dhoke Elahi Bux, he said. Police also recovered imported massage oil, cash and mobile phones from the possession of accused against whom a case was also registered under sections 294/292-A of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), he added. According to him, the Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Rawat Ijaz Hussain Qureshi received information from informers that an illegal massage parlour is being run in Rafih Commercial Centre at Phase 8 of a private housing society, where the management used to trap the customers including students of educational institutions through social media for illicit activities. Taking action, he said, SHO constituted a special police team comprising T/ASI Muhammad Bilal, Head Constable Muhammad Basharat and constables Wasim, Salahuddin, Amir Ayaz, Usama, Constable Nasira Jabeen and Muhammad Navid tasking it to raid the massage centre and to arrest the management. The police team carried out a raid and arrested four men and two men for their involvement in providing illicit services to young men and even teenagers against hefty prices, he said. All the accused were shifted to police station for further investigation. Case was lodged against the accused, he said. SHO Inspector Ijaz Hussain Qureshi, when contacted, confirmed the raid on the illegal massage parlour. He said a group of three men and two women were working in the massage centre that were also found to be involved in illicit activities at the time of raid.

He said police have launched a massive crackdown against all such massage parlours and advised the public to report any unlawful, illicit activities which are provided by such hubs because they pose a big risk to the society. Meanwhile, Mandra police officials, following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan, launched a crackdown against drug mafia and held three notorious drug peddlers besides recovering narcotics from their possession. Cases were registered against the accused. According to details, a police team, headed by SHO PS Mandra Jawad Shah, raided Kalyam Awam, Banth Ada and Bhakar Ada and arrested three drug peddlers. Police also seized 1260 grams of Charras and 20 litres local made liquor from the peddlers. Similarly, police also nabbed a female drug peddler namely Shakila Bibi during an action at Mandra Bus Stop and recovered 3kg Charas from her possession. Cases were registered against the drug peddlers.