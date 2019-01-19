Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government is seriously contemplating to allow non-taxpayers to purchase vehicles in the upcoming mini budget as the ban had adversely affected the revenue collection.

The previous government of PML-N had slapped a ban on non-filers from purchasing plots and cars in the budget for the ongoing fiscal year. However, the incumbent government, in its first mini budget announced in September 2018, had initially allowed the non-taxpayers to purchase properties and vehicles. Later, succumbing to the pressure of opposition parties, the government had withdrawn its decision of allowing non-taxpayers to purchase cars and plots.

However, sources in Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) informed that government is considering withdrawing the ban imposed on the non-taxpayers on purchasing vehicles. The ban on buying properties may continue. However, Finance Minister Asad Umar would take the final decision after consulting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, sources added.

“The government slapped a ban on non-filers from purchasing plots and cars and that also caused a revenue shortfall in the current fiscal year,” the FBR’s senior officers had recently informed the media. This was one of the reasons behind massive shortfall of Rs158 billion in tax collection during first six months (July to December) of the ongoing fiscal year. The FBR had collected Rs 1,894 billion in the first half of the current fiscal year against the target of Rs 2,052 billion, making a shortfall of Rs158 billion.

Finance Minister Asad Umar had said that government would present the mini budget in National Assembly on January 23. This would be the second mini budget of PTI led government in its less than five months tenure. Earlier, the government had presented the mini budget in September 2018. However, the mini budget had not helped the government in increasing the tax collection. The government would present the mini budget in next week to overcome the shortfall recorded during July to December period of the ongoing financial year.