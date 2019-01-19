Share:

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Affairs of Minorities Ijaz Alam Augustine has taken notice of the death of a young man in the police custody. A young man was allegedly tortured to death at Qadirpura Multan police station. The minister telephonically ordered CPO Multan to probe the matter and register an FIR against the policemen involved in the incident and submit a detailed inquiry report. The minister said that the protection of human rights is being ensured throughout the province and these types of incidents would not be tolerated at any cost.–APP