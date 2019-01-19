Share:

LAHORE - Model turned actor Iman Ali will be tying the knot soon. The news came when king of couture Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) took to Instagram and shared a video of the dholki of the Mah-e-Mir actor.

The famous designer posted a fun video with choreographer Gohar Hayat and other close friends of Iman’s dholki practice.

Soon after the video began to round up, the Khuda Key Liye actor posted a selfie with ‘The one’, called Babar Bhatti. Iman is the daughter of veteran Pakistani actor Abid Ali and is renowned for her careful selection of mini-screen and silver screen projects, she has made a name for herself in the industry with films such as "Bol" and "Mah-e-Mir" and strong advertising. The star still reveals the date of her marriage, and we can't wait to find out more.