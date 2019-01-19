Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution to declare drought-stricken districts of Balochistan as calamity-hit areas. The resolution, moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, says the residents of drought-stricken areas are living in many difficulties.

It noted that the people of eighteen districts in Balochistan are facing great difficulty due to the drought. The people of the areas are not only facing starvation but also financial issues.

Sharing the steps planned by federal government, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that a national consultative workshop would soon be organised for the assistance of drought-stricken areas of both Balochistan and Sindh. The minister said that United Nations and other international donors will also be invited in this workshop. “NDMA and PDMA are jointly working to provide maximum relief to the people of drought-hit areas,” he said.

Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza, raising concerns about Badin area, said this district (Badin) should also be declared as calamity-hit area. At the fag end of proceedings, opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif demanded rebidding of Rs309 billion Mohmand Dam project, questioning why the contract was awarded after the first bidding became controversial.

Sharif said that the contract awarded for the construction of Mohmand Dam was contrary to the spirit of PPRA Rules.

Opposition leader asked the chair to form a parliamentary committee to examine the matter thoroughly. “Give ruling on this important matter,” he asked the chair, but the speaker immediately adjourned the proceedings of the house.

Minister for Power Omar Ayub, responding to concerns raised by opposition leader, said that the concerned minister Faisal Vawda would give proper response on it in next sitting.

The house with the start of proceedings witnessed thin presence, as even once the chair has to suspend proceedings due to lack of quorum pointed out by MNA Sheikh Fiaz Uddin. The house remained suspended for over fifteen minutes.

The thin presence was presumed due to suspension of membership of many of MNAs. As the speaker other day (Thursday) barred 72 suspended MNAs from entering the house and participating in the proceedings. The ECP had notified the suspension of the membership of 72 MNAs for failing to submit details of their assets and liabilities. On Friday, women lawmakers dominated in the house as most of time they spoke on different matters.

The house also passed a motion, moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, giving powers to form a committee of parliamentary leaders to regulate the conduct of members.

The committee will watch the matters related to the conduct of members as per rules and practices. It will examine complaints concerning the alleged breach of code of conduct by the members.

This committee will not take up any matter or complaint merely based on unsubstantiated media report or any matter which is sub-judice in a court of law.

Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Shandana Gulzar Khan, responding to call-attention notice, commerce ministry is also making effort to encourage investment in agro-food. She said that exports of fruit increased by 22.8 and vegetables by 47.9 per cent last year.

A report of the standing committee on law and justice on the ‘Islamabad High Court (Amendment) Bill, 2018’ was also presented in the house .

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill, says ‘the strength of the judges of Islamabad High Court from seven to ten judges including Chief Justice to overcome the difficulties of litigant public qua early disposal of long pending cases’.