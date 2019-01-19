Share:

FAISALABAD - Nigerian High Commissioner Ashimiyu A Olaniyi has stressed upon the need for further strengthening agricultural, academia, and research ties between Pakistan and Nigeria to ensure food security and rural development.

The Nigerian HC visited University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Friday and called on UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa along with deans and directors at Syndicate Room of the university.

The visiting HC said Pakistan and Nigeria have been enjoying good relations. The contribution of agriculture to Pakistan's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is around 21 percent whereas the ratio of agricultural contribution to Nigerian GDP is 23 percent.

He said his country is having several agricultural universities and research institutes in which collaborations will help address common agricultural challenges and help learn from each others. "Our country is a natural oil and gas producing country whereas it is blessed with the good agricultural produces," he pointed out, adding that collaboration especially in cotton, and textile need to be further cemented to get benefit from each other experiences.

The Nigerian HC said that UAF is very famous university and centre of excellence in agriculture and played a role in the food security.

On the occasion, VC Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa said that the UAF and Nigerian institutions collaborated work in the field of the agriculture would help bring about tangible results. He said that agriculture is the backbone of Pakistani economy and the UAF is enjoying good relations with the educational and agricultural institutions worldwide.

He said that in 1960s and 1980s, several agricultural experts from Pakistan including scientists from UAF had worked in Nigeria to boost up the sector there. He said that Pakistan is producing surplus production in all major crops. He said that collaborative work would bring tangible result to increase the production and get benefit from each other experiences. The Nigerian HC also visited different labs of Horticultural Sciences, Soil Sciences and Center for Agricultural Biochemistry and Biotechnology (CABB).