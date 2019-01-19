Share:

ISLAMABAD:- A Ministry of Power spokesperson said on Twitter that the power generation in the country on Friday morning stood at 14,500 MW against total demand of 13,366 MW with zero shortfall. According to official sources, there was no power shortfall in the morning (08:30 am) and all distribution companies were sharing electricity from the system as per their demand. However, the announced load management is made in the areas where power pilferage and line losses are being observed.– APP